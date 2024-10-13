Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ucommune International Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of UK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,762. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.
Ucommune International Company Profile
