Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after buying an additional 116,346 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,109,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.97. Udemy has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.17 million. Analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

