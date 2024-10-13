Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMYGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after buying an additional 116,346 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,109,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.97. Udemy has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.17 million. Analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

