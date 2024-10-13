UIL (LON:UTL) Trading Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 48,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 12,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).
Specifically, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 12,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £13,320.43 ($17,432.84).
UIL Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £87.53 million, a PE ratio of -373.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.52.
UIL Announces Dividend
UIL Company Profile
UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.
