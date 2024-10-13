UIL (LON:UTL) Trading Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 48,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 12,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

Specifically, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 12,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £13,320.43 ($17,432.84).

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.53 million, a PE ratio of -373.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.52.

UIL Announces Dividend

UIL Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

(Get Free Report)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.