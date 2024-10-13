UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 2,753,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,944.2 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
Shares of UNCFF opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $44.99.
UniCredit Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.