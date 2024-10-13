UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 2,753,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,944.2 days.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

