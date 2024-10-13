United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,153. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

