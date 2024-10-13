United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $16.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $819.00. 484,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,714. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $744.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

