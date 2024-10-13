UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $598.05 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $607.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $552.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

