Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 247,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Univest Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $79,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,740.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,740.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $412,352 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 212.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11,533.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Univest Financial

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

