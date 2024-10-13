Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Usio Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of USIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 22,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,944. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Usio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 1.44% of Usio worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

