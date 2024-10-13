Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $172.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.26%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

