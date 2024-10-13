Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

