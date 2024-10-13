Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vale Stock Up 0.8 %

VALE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.