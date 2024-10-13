Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day moving average is $628.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

