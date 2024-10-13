Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

