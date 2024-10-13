Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

