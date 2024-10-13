Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $205.11 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

