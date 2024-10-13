Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

