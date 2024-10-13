Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:VLO opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

