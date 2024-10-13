Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of VLY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 416.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 147.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

