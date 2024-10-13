Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 6,703,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 2,522,204 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,618,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 466,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

