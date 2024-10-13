VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,093 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $49.53 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

