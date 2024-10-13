Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

VPLS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

