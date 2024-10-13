Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 303.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of VPLS stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

