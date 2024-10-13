Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 420,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,233. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

