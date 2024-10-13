Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VWOB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 420,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,233. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
