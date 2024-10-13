Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.72 and last traded at $183.60, with a volume of 47972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.44.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

