Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,882. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

