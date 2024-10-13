Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

