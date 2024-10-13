Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 194,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VYM traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $130.11. 584,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.