Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Increased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 12.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $46,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VV traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.00. 114,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $266.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

