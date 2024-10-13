Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,088. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 116,142 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

