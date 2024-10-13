Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,088. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
