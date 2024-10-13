Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
