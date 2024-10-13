Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is City State Bank’s 5th Largest Position

City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.6% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

