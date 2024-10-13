Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,089,000 after buying an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
