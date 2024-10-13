Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.31. 1,502,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,321. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

