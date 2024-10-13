Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,538 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of VTV opened at $176.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.