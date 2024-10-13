Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,538 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV opened at $176.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

