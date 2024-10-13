Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

