Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after buying an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

NYSE VEEV opened at $211.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

