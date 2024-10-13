Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.32. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

