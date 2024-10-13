Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $11,868.40 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,645.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.00518662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00104239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00240975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00029663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,467,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VTC through the process of mining. Vertcoin has a current supply of 70,465,260. The last known price of Vertcoin is 0.05664782 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $11,120.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vertcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.