Vertical Research Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.00.

HII stock opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $212.58 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

