Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

