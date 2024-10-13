Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.46. 14,513,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.