Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4,477.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,963,000 after purchasing an additional 224,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 870,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,083. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

