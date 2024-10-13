Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

