Viking Fund Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $316.66. 775,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $323.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

