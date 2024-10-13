Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $56.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,058.42. 175,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,808. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $1,070.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $866.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.