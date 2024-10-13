Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VINC remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 590,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

