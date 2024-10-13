Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivendi Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 29,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,726. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.
About Vivendi
