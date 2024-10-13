Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 29,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,726. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

