Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 465,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.