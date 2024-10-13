VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643 ($8.42) and traded as low as GBX 603.74 ($7.90). VP shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.98), with a volume of 4,679 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.43) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 659.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 642.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The firm has a market cap of £228.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.54 and a beta of 0.75.

In other VP news, insider Keith Winstanley bought 2,981 shares of VP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.51 ($26,177.87). 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

